Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 24,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,744 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,533 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 488,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.99%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

