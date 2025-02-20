Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

