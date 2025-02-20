Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,283 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

