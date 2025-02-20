Good Life Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $137.71 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.88 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.