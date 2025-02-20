Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.17 and a 200-day moving average of $271.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

