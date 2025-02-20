Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 19,502 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

