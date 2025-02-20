Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

