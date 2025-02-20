Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.08. Grab shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 27,775,310 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Grab Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

