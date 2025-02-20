Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan Sells 8,500 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total value of C$438,927.25.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$52.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.67. The firm has a market cap of C$48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$52.48.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.
