Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan Sells 8,500 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total value of C$438,927.25.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$52.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.67. The firm has a market cap of C$48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$52.48.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.22.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

