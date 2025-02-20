Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $285.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.10%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

