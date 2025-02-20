Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. Guardant Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,429. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $93,192 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

