Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $297,388.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,758.60. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.55. 464,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,150. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.30, a PEG ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

