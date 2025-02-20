Haivision Systems (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.68. Approximately 8,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 17,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.67.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
