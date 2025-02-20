Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 111,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $146,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 522.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 223,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

