Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,593 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 391,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,886,000 after buying an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.85 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

