Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $101,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

