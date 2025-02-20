Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $85.83 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $85,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 98,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.06 and its 200 day moving average is $508.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

