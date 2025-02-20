Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 84,600 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.33% of Pool worth $43,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 189,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.35 and its 200 day moving average is $355.74. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool Company Profile



Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

