Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

