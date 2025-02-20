Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.16. 1,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Get Harbor Active Small Cap ETF alerts:

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Active Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF ( NYSEARCA:SMLL Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.16% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Active Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.