Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.16. 1,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.
Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
