Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $272.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.39 and a 1 year high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

