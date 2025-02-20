Hardy Reed LLC Has $369,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.