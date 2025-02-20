Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,742.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Shares of PCTY opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day moving average is $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total value of $947,323.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,539.73. This trade represents a 81.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $520,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,635,928.58. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,305 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,202. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

