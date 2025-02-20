Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

