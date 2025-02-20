Hardy Reed LLC Sells 230 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,940,615,000 after buying an additional 268,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,681,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after buying an additional 694,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after buying an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,059,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.61 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

