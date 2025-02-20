Hardy Reed LLC Sells 377 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $218.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $257.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

