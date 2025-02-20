HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of AVXL Q2 Earnings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $740.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.