H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.28 and last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 468359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEES
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.