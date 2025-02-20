Head-To-Head Contrast: China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 0.79% 7.94% 3.21%

Dividends

China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Acerinox pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Acerinox”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $13.95 billion 0.61 $679.54 million N/A N/A Acerinox $7.15 billion 0.40 $246.90 million $0.08 71.26

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments. The Liquid Milk Business segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk. The Ice Cream Business segment manufactures and distributes dairy-based ice cream. The Milk Formula Business segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Cheese Business segment is involved in manufacture and distribution of cheese. The Other segment engages in manufacture of raw materials for daily products; and trading business. It also produces and sells organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers; and provides commercial factoring and financing guarantee services. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

