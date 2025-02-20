Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.56 to $1.60 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HR opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

