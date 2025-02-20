Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.56 to $1.60 EPS.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HR opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust
In related news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
