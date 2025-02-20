Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 34.5% – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was up 34.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 143,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 515,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
