Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Trading Up 11% – Here’s What Happened

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 7,518,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,203% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

