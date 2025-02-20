Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

