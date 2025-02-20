HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.