Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 968,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Hillcrest Petroleum
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
