Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,514 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Down 8.7 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.