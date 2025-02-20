Howard Hughes Receives Revised Proposal from Pershing Square – 8-K Filing Analysis

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. recently disclosed in a Form 8-K report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the company’s board of directors has received a revised proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. The announcement came on February 18, 2025, marking the date of the earliest event reported in the SEC filing.

The press release issued by Howard Hughes confirmed the reception of the revised proposal from Pershing Square. This development follows an initial unsolicited acquisition proposal submitted by Pershing Square to Howard Hughes on January 13, 2025. Pershing Square engaged in discussions with Howard Hughes’ Special Committee, which comprises independent directors, to present the Revised Proposal on February 13, 2025, replacing the Initial Proposal.

The Special Committee, as of the filing date, has not engaged in negotiations with Pershing Square regarding any proposals nor has it reached any decisions regarding the proposals. The committee is set to evaluate the Revised Proposal thoroughly and decide on the appropriate course of action going forward. Notably, the Revised Proposal is subject to various conditions, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, approval and recommendation by the Special Committee, and final endorsement by Howard Hughes’ Board of Directors. The Revised Proposal does not foresee a direct shareholder vote on the proposed transaction.

It is crucial to note that although the Revised Proposal materials are part of the Schedule 13D/A filed by Pershing Square, publicly available through the SEC, there is no assurance that Howard Hughes will proceed with the proposed transaction or any other strategic outcome. The company has stated its intention not to provide further comments on this matter unless it decides that additional disclosure is warranted.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Special Committee, while legal counsel is being provided by Hogan Lovells US LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is recognized for owning, managing, and developing diverse real estate assets across the United States, which includes renowned properties like Downtown Columbia® in Maryland, The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area, among others.

