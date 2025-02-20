Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

HBM stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.