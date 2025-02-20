Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.
HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
