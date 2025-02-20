Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.91. 2,063,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.