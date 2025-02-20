Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Humm Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.21. The company has a market cap of $285.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18.
About Humm Group
