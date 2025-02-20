Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Carter’s worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Carter’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 70.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

CRI stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

