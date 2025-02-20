Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 728,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

