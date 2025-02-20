Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,700 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 17.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SN opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

