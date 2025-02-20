Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BFH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

