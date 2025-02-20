Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

