HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.10 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.67). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.72), with a volume of 2,757 shares.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.07.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

We are among the first global-focused novel drug discovery companies in China. Over the past two decades, we have established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities. Since inception, we have focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with our first three oncology medicines now approved marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the U.S.

We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).

