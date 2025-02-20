Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shot up 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 336,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.