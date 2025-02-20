Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 336,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
