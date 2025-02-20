Ieq Capital LLC Has $217.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $217,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

