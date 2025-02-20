Ieq Capital LLC Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,292 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
